Nas Owes More Than $300K To State of Georgia And They Want Their Money

Nas’ week just went from interesting to bad to worse.

Just a day after Kelis claimed that Nas was both verbal and physically abusive, Bossip is reporting that Nas is getting hit with yet another tax lien by the state of Georgia for unpaid back taxes from 2007 and 2010.

According to the state, the Illmatic Hip-Hop icon owes them $311,226 after having paid $232,192 of the $493,263 he owed for his 2007 earnings (leaving a $261,071 balance) and chopping off $27,689 from the $77,844 from his 2010 debt (amounting to a $50,155 balance).

Nas has until the end of the month to settle the debt before the state could decide to add additional monetary penalties and blow up the debt even more.

Didn’t Nas just bank tens of millions off a doorbell app he invested in? He better use some of that to pay off his debts before he ends up like Fat Joe, Lauryn Hill and DMX. We know rappers love to talk about not fearing any man but God, but Uncle Sam’s pimp hand is proven and undefeated.

Pay what you owe, Nas and live free.

Photo: Getty