Jim Jones Challenges 50 Cent To Shoot A Fair One After Social Media Taunting [PHOTOS]

It seems 50 Cent had some time last week and used it to get under Jim Jones’ nerves. Capo Status eventually had enough and offered to shoot a fair one.

In what started as jokes about weightlifting form things went elsewhere when Fif posted a photo of Jones on vacation sans shirt.

Jimmy finally acknowledged Curtis with a video thanking Curtis for the attention but also questioning his manhood. “Sombody tell @50cent I appreciate all th free publicity but if he don’t stop this is gonna go on forever lol ps I don’t know how I feel about u keep posting another grown man on ur page this like th 3rd time u posted me lol chill I ain’t like tht lol”.

Of course 50 didn’t stop there and posted a screenshot of Chrissy Lampkin’s derrière on Jim’s head hinting he was misrepresenting Harlem. This did not sit well Jones which lead to formal invite to a fistfight. “Sombody tell @50cent we can shoot th fair one when ever he ready we can do it on 42st or or south side if they still let u ride through there lol remeber power is a tv show them actors ain’t gone do sh*t”.

The G-UNIT CEO quickly caught wind of the invitation and left a comment encouraging Jim to relax. “Oh no jimmy Mad at me, you don’t want to fight jimmy. you want to sit down have drink and relax. Talking all that killer sh*t. LOL.”

50 continued his Diplomats trolling campaign by sharing a video of Hell Rell getting jumped at a restaurant earlier this year.

Via HipHopDX

Photo: Shahar Azran