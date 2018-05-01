Kanye West Says He Doesn’t Stand For “Half The Sh*t” Trump Says, Calls Him Inspiring Anyway

Kanye West is either heavy on the troll train, trying to change the way folks see politics, or he’s trying to drum up some drama to sell some record. Whatever the case is, Yeezy isn’t backing down from his Donald Trump-loving ways even though, as he says, he doesn’t agree with “half the sh*t ” the president has said.

Via his website, West shared a discussion between himself, T.I., and others titled “The Making of Ye Vs. The People,” the controversial song released last week that saw him in verbal debate form against Tip. The debate extended in real time with T.I. urging his collaborator and friend to reconsider supporting Trump’s administration via wearing the MAGA hat despite West’s assertion he’s trying to evolve thought.

When Kanye told T.I. he “half the sh*t Trump does, I don’t agree with” he was immediately met with Tip asking, “what part do you believe in?”

In other Kanye news, Daz Dillinger let the Crips know it’s on sight when they see ‘Ye, which got the Dogg Pound rapper and producer in a little trouble with the law.

Watch the whole “Making Of Ye Vs. The People” clip below.

