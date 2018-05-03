Juelz Santana Indicted On Weapons Charges For Gun At Airport

Juelz Santana will have to fight for his freedom in a federal court. The Dipset rapper faces up to 20 years in the pen for trying to bring a pistol into Newark Airport.

According to the Associated Press, on Wednesday, May 2 the Harlem native was hit with two charges. One for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one for carrying a weapon onto an aircraft.

This comes after Bandanna was caught with a 38-caliber handgun and oxycodone pills in his carry one luggage on March 9. Authorities say he fled the scene leaving two pieces of luggage behind. He turned himself to local police three days later.

Santana ended up spending almost a month behind bars while he waited for bail. He was set free on April 6.

The “Mic Check” rapper originally faced prosecution from both state and federal courts but the state charges were dropped. Juelz has pleaded not guilty to both offenses.

Photo: WENN.com