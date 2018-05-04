Amazon & Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Inks Deal For Meek Mill Documentary Series

Meek Mill has become a vocal opponent of the criminal justice system, this after battling a decade-long legal matter that still hovers over him today. The Philadelphia rapper will be the subject of a new, six-part documentary series by way of a deal inked with Amazon and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

Variety reports:

The six-part docu series is targeted to premiere in 2019. Philadelphia-based rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams was released from jail last month after serving nearly five months for a probation violation — for popping a wheelie in an Instagram video without wearing a helmet.

The docu series will chronicle Mill’s rise to fame and his 10-year battle with Philadelphia judge Genece Brinkley, as well as the larger issue of high incarceration rates for people of color. Roc Nation is producing the untitled project with the Intellectual Property Corp. and docu filmmaker Isaac Solotaroff.

“I’m grateful for this unique opportunity to share my story and I look forward to collaborating with Amazon Prime Video, Roc Nation and the Intellectual Property Corporation on this incredible series,” Mill said. “Not only will this documentary give viewers an unprecedented look at my life, but it will also allow me to use my public platform to highlight the need for criminal justice reform.”

The series will come to Amazon Prime in 2019.

—

Photo: Getty