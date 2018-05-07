The Rock Reacts To DJ Khaled’s Admission That He Doesn’t Go Down On His Wife

Last Friday, DJ Khaled opened him to all kinds of slander and criticism when a clip of an old Breakfast Club interview went viral in which he admitted that he didn’t give his wife, Nicole Tuck, the oral pleasures a married woman is deserving because he’s the “king” of his household.

Whether or not she still puts up with that kind of selfishness we don’t wanna know, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is here to let women know that men like him are all about doing any and everything under the sun to pleasure their women.

Over the weekend the former WWE wrestler turned Hollywood superstar took to Twitter and let his feelings on the subject be known when he said “as a man, I take great pride in mastering ALL performances.”

Ahem.. *clears throat*

as a man, I take great pride in mastering ALL performances. This is probably a little TMI.. I will now quietly excuse myself from this fun thread 👀 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 6, 2018

As if women needed any more reason to love The Rock.

To be fair the interview is three years old and the whole “you can’t teach an old dog new tricks” theory has been debunked many times over the decades. So maybe DJ Khaled has expanded his “menu” in that time. If not well then that could explain why his wife snapped on him during her workout regimene last week.

