DJ Khaled’s Wife Snaps On Him During Her Workout, He Claims Not To Eat The Box…

While DJ Khaled’s been enjoying his weight loss thanks to his diet plan from Weight Watchers, his wife, Nicole Tuck, seems to be taking a more aggressive approach to her training regiment. When Khaled tried to motivate her during her workout routine he got an earful from an obviously frustrated wifey.

After the Miamian pushing her to back up “all that talk you talk” while boxing, Mrs. We Are The Best snapped back with “Shut the f*ck up! I ain’t like you. I don’t need you in the background talkin’ sh*t for me to workout!”

Knowing things might get ugly Khaled turned the camera onto himself and kept saying “Yo chill! Chill, man… yo calm down. Chill!” It was pretty hilarious and sort of embarrassing.

Check out the video below and try not too feel too bad for DJ Khaled (his Jordan collection is enough to make you hate him for life).

While we’re on the topic of Khaled, his proclamation that he doesn’t go down on his wife is stirring debate on Twitter. Hey, he said it…

DJ Khaled is trending after he said he never goes down on his wife because there are "different rules for men." Wonder how dinner's gonna go in that household. pic.twitter.com/YLsb5qn3as — Brent Black (@brentalfloss) May 4, 2018

DJ Khaled wife texting her side piece like… pic.twitter.com/XFnhMRK8jJ — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) May 4, 2018

Why would you even want DJ Khaled to eat your pussy? All he’s gonna do is scream “WE THE BEST” at the labia majora pic.twitter.com/Ifhki18hea — 最高 (@MalePocahontas) May 4, 2018

Dj Khaled don't eat pussy but his wife prolly suck his dick. I hope she don't swallow all them calories. He prolly giving her high cholesterol and da sugars so he got some nerve not eating pussy — Jelly Santos (@MrsJellySantos) May 4, 2018

Dj Khaled saying he doesn’t eat pussy as obese as he is but you got to suck his dick should be a federal crime. — Jay Dior (@JayKenMinaj) May 4, 2018

