J. Cole Announces KOD Tour With Young Thug As Special Guest

J. Cole fans will be able to experience his latest project live. He has announced an upcoming tour that is slated for this Summer.
In support of KOD the North Carolina MC will be hitting the road with Young Thug joining him on select dates. He will hit 35 cities total with the first show in Miami on August 9 and Boston on October 10 as the closer.
Released on April 20 KOD debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, marking J. Cole’s fifth consecutive #1 on the chart. Additionally it broke streaming records both Spotify and Apple Music.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, May 12 at 10AM on http://www.Dreamville.com and http://www.LiveNation.com. Full tour schedule below:
Aug 9 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
Aug 11 – Tampa, FL – Amelia Arena
Aug 12 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Center*
Aug 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Aug 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Aug 17 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Aug 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Aug 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena*
Aug 22 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU
Aug 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
Aug 29 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
Sep 2 – Boise, ID – Taco Bell Arena
Sep 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Sep 5 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sep 7 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sep 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sep 10 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
Sept 12 – Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena*
Sep 13 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Sep 17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sep 18 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
Sep 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Sep 21 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesar’s Arena
Sep 22 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
Sep 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sep 25 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Sep 26 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
Sep 28 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
Oct 1 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*
Oct 4 – Toronto – Air Canada Centre
Oct 5 – Montreal – Bell Centre
Oct 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Oct 8 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*
Oct 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
*Young Thug not performing
Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images