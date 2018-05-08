Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Revolt Media Lays Off A Third Of Its Staff

Sean Combs, aka Diddy, and his REVOLT company burst onto the scene with the backing vision of one of music’s top businessmen in the Bad Boy Entertainment honcho. Today, it was announced that Revolt Media laid off a third of its staff across Los Angeles and California as it shifts the brand into producing more lifestyle content.

Deadline reports:

CEO Roma Khanna, in a memo to staff (read it in full below), said she is repositioning the company to become a leader in hip-hop culture, and realigning its content and brand strategy to match the new vision.

“Some great changes are underway as we build our programming strategy and re-envision our content and social media. But to achieve our vision we still have work to do,” Khanna wrote. “As part of addressing our challenges, today we implemented a very difficult decision to take action to streamline our team and operations.”

Revolt is best-known for such music-inflected shows as The Breakfast Club, a morning talk show featuring radio personalities DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God, who play hip-hop and R&B and weigh in on entertainment and pop culture.

The outlet adds that REVOLT is seen in 50 million homes as part of paid cable packages.

