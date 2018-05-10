Napping While Black: Black Yale Grad Student Had Cops Called On Her While Napping

Yale University is under fire this week after an alleged racial incident inside one of its dormitories exploded onto social media and has officials scrambling for answers. A Black woman student had campus police called on her after a fellow white student called the cops on her.

Yale Daily News writes:

Yale Police officers on Monday evening interrogated a black graduate student, Lolade Siyonbola GRD ’19, for more than 15 minutes, after a white graduate student reported Siyonbola to the police for sleeping in the HGS common room.

“You’re in a Yale Building and we need to make sure that you belong here,” one of the officers said to Siyonbola, according to a video of the incident Siyonbola posted to Facebook.

The incident gained significant traction on social media after Siyonbola posted two videos on Facebook on early Tuesday morning — one of her interactions with the white student and another of her interactions with the police. As of Tuesday evening, a video showing her interacting with police has garnered more than 324,000 views, 5,300 reactions, and 9,000 comments. Over 6,000 people have shared it. In the video, Siyonbula accused the police of harassing her.

Graduate School of Arts and Sciences Dean Lynn Cooley sent out correspondence stating that work must be done to make incidents such as this at Yale less infrequent by embracing a culture of inclusivity.

Watch Lolade Siyonbola's video below.



