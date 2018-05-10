50 Cent Announced He’s Leaving Instagram

Instagram has been good for a number of celebrities, including Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who used the social media site to not only troll the masses but to also share his many endeavors. The Queens rapper and mogul announced that he’s leaving Instagram behind after a recent post of his was removed without him being notified.

Although it isn’t certain, some fans are speculating Fif is jumping the Instagram shift after he shared a post that was connected to the hack and leak of private images from Teairra Mari’s IG page. In his usual fashion, 50 plainly spoke his intentions with what felt like a bit of a knowing wink and said he’s taking his talents to Twitter.

“I’m leaving IG, I’m going back to Twitter. They take shit down off my page with out notifying me. #censorthesenuts,” the caption read.

And it appears that 50 or Instagram is making good on that promise as four posts appeared after FIf’s departure post that was completely blacked out. With Instagram being a vehicle of promotion to his nearly 18 million followers, is 50 Cent really going to throw all of those potential supporters off to the wayside?

Photo: Getty