Kanye Appears On "Kourtney and Kim Take New York" [Video]

Kanye West made a guest appearance on the first episode of “Kourtney and Kim Take New York” Sunday where he helped his “good friend” Kim Kardashian prepare for her store opening.

As previously reported Kim credited Ye with peaking her interest in music that led her to record her new single “Turn It Up.”

The reality TV star also seemed interested in more than just music advice on her show’s debut when Ye stopped by her NYC boutique to give her pointers.

Ye, Kourtney and Kim chatted about the ladies’ Dash NY store before being joined by Kourtney’s fiancé Scott Disik who Kanye said, “Dresses amazing.”

Kim also hinted at her newly single status and invited Ye to join her in Las Vegas for her 30th birthday.

Check out Ye with Kim and Kourtney below.

 

 

