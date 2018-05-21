Family Of R&Pee Singer R. Kelly’s Alleged Sex Slaves Involved In Doc

By now you should be aware that Lifetime is working on a documentary about the alleged sex cult foulness of R&B singer R. Kelly. Interestingly, the families of the alleged sex slaves the crooner had in tow are involved in the film.

Reports TMZ:

Tim Savage — the father of alleged brainwashed sex slave Joycelyn Savage — tells TMZ … 3 families are directly involved with helping Lifetime produce the documentary. Along with the Savages, Tim tells us Michelle Gardner’s playing ball, as is Angelo Clary.

And get this … one of the scenes features Michelle in L.A. looking for her daughter, Dominique. Michelle tells us she recognized her daughter in a video we posted earlier this month interviewing Joycelyn. Dominique’s the one wearing the baseball hat and black t-shirt.

We’re told Michelle somehow found Dominique and brought her back home with her. As far as Angelo … he’s been trying to find his daughter, Azriel, for some time now. As we reported … Angelo claims Azriel met Kelly when she was 17 and shortly after meeting Angelo says she moved in with him.

Word is Lifetime has a documentary AND a film on R. Kelly in the works.

The #MuteRKelly movement is real.

—

Photo: