James Fauntleroy Disses Kanye West & Calls Pusha T A Snitch, Twitter In Its Feelings

Not everyone is celebrating Pusha T in his alleged victory over Drake. Producer James Fauntleroy shared his opinion on the Rap beef of the year and it ruffled plenty of feathers.
The noted musician and composer took to Twitter with his unpopular views on the G.O.O.D Music’s brightest stars. The rant started with a hay-maker accusing King Push of being a rat. “Pusha T was a drug dealer, now he’s a snitch. 👮🏿♂️🚓”
Naturally, this didn’t sit well with many of his followers who have been waving the “Story Of Adidon” flag. He quickly saw that few were cosigning his stance and addressed the elephant in the room. “I thought everybody was so in love with the truth I didn’t think you guys would get so sensitive about that statement lol #people really just be wanting you to agree with everything they say lol and so do I so still love y’all,” he tweeted.
Before he bowed out of the conversation he went on to praise Drake and his longtime producer 40, who was also slandered by Pusha.
His final parting shot was aimed at Kanye where he turned his upcoming collaborative album with Kid Kudi into quite the properly timed pun. “Kanye got ghost writers, ghost stylists, ghost producers, ghosts everything! No wonder these niggas see ghosts! They got em EVERYWHERE”.
James Fauntleroy has produced for Rihanna, J. Cole, Jay-Z, Usher Justin Timberlake and even Kanye West. He also wrote most of the songs on Bruno Mars’s 24K Magic album.
—
Photo: WENN.com