Blue & Cream: Clark’s And Wu-Tang Clan Partner For Wallabee Shoe

After making the world’s most iconic desert boot famous in Hip-Hop, Shaolin’s finest is finally getting their own release. Clark’s Original will be releasing a special Wu-Wear flavored shoe.

Over the weekend the British-based company announced a partnership to drop two special-edition releases in honor of the Wu-Tang Clan. Both stay true to the classic Wallabee suede silhouettes with varying colorways. One in a triple black and a tan and navy blue scheme as an ode to the classic skit on Only Built 4 Cuban Linx (“but it’ll be like…blue and cream).

In terms of branding both selections feature the Wu-Wear logo on the heel and the tabs.

Last weekend the shoes made their official debut at Barneys’ “TheDropLA@Barneys” event in Beverly Hills. This collaboration is the kick off of a partnership between the two brands so expect more in the near future.

