Jordan Brand Shares Details of White and Black Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 [Photos]

The blue denim Levi’s x Air Jordan IV collaboration was a heater, and now the ante has been upped, two times. Jordan Brand just unveiled two new colorways, white and black, of its Levi’s x Air Jordan IV capsule.

The collection still consists of the Air Jordan IV outfitted in denim and a Levi’s trucker jacket. All come in washed black and white denim varieties, with the jacket being reversible. The jacket actually reverses into a remixed version of the Flight Suit and features red wing details on the denim side. Also, Levi’s patented dark copper shank buttons appear on the jackets as well as the Two Horses paper patch on the shoes, jacket and hangtags with Jumpman branding in the mix.

Both new versions of the Levi’s x Air Jordan IV drop June 30.

So stay close to your SNKRS app, take care of your plug and or just straight pray. Check out detailed images of the collection below and in the gallery.

Photo: Jordan Brand