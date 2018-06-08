Star Chef Anthony Bourdain Dead At 61

In just days after designer Kate Spade was found dead in New York from an apparent suicide, celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain also has been found dead also in France Friday. The news has shocked many in the entertainment world and many observers are scrambling for answers.

CNN reports:

CNN confirmed Bourdain’s death on Friday and said the cause of death was suicide.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement Friday morning. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain, a New York City native, was one of the top celebrity chefs and television hosts in the world. He was the host of Parts Unknown, a CNN program that followed Bourdain around the world as he sampled exotic cuisine with immense curiosity. Known for his upbeat personality and cool charm, Bourdain first found fame via the Travel Channel and his series, No Reservations.

In his writing and interviews, Bourdain was frank about his drinking and smoking habits, the latter he reportedly quit after the birth of his daughter in 2007 with his second ex-wife, Ottavia Busia.

Bourdain has also revealed in his book Kitchen Confidential that he was a former drug addict who sold his record collection once to get drugs. However, he appeared to be the vision of good health in the past few years with his popular Parts Unknown series.

Bourdain was 61.

