Fashion Designer Kate Spade Dead At 55

The fashion world was rocked by news that designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York parent Tuesday (June 5) with early reports suggesting it was an apparent suicide. Spade, born Katherine Noel Frances Valentine Brosnahan, was still involved in fashion recently as 2016.

New York Daily News reports:

A housekeeper found the body of the 55-year-old fashion maven in her apartment on Park Avenue near E. 77th St. at about 10:20 a.m, police sources said. Spade hanged herself with a scarf, police sources said.

A note was found inside the home, suggesting Spade committed suicide, sources said.

Kate Spade New York has more than 140 retail shops around the U.S., and more than 175 elsewhere in the world.

Spade, who was married to Andy Spade, sold off her popular company in 2007 to focus on raising her daughter. She made a return to fashion in 2016 with the launch of the Frances Valentine line.

Spade was 55. Our condolences to the Spade family and their loved ones.

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade made some of my favourite pieces. Her use of colour was brilliant. Her books are wonderful. Her poor family. Thinking particularly of her young daughter. Absolutely heartbreaking. — Caroline Hirons (@CarolineHirons) June 5, 2018

So sad to hear about Kate Spade, one of the great entrepreneurial stories of all time. If you’re feeling despondent ever, there are always people who want to help. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is always available at 1-800-273-8255. Pls share. — Jeremy Goldman (@jeremarketer) June 5, 2018

—

Photo: Getty