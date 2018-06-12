Lil’ Kim ft. Fabolous “Spicy,” Ne-Yo “Good Man” & More | Daily Visuals 6.11.18

For the past few years Lil’ Kim videos have been few and far between. but today is one of those days when she comes out of hiding to put in some work.

Linking up with Fabolous for her 1920’s Chicago gangster themed clip to “Spicy,” the Queen Bee gets dolled up and glamorous while reminding her fans that regardless if how much she’s changed over the years she’s still that Bed-Sty ride or die that they all know and love.

On a much lighter note, Ne-Yo continues to prove that he has what it takes to make women swoon even when they’re mad at him in the black-and-white visual to “Good Man.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Dej Loaf featuring Leon Bridges, King Shooter featuring Dave East, and more.

