CLOSE
HomeNews

Lil Kim Dancing Is Getting Dragged Something Awful On The Internets

We're just going to leave this right here.

Leave a comment
Funk Fest Atlanta 2018 - Day 1

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Listen, Lil Kim is the Queen Bee of Hip-Hop, Hard Core is a certified classic and she commands respect. However, her dancing is leaving something to be desired.

Recently, Kimmy Blanco was performing at Funk Fest Atlanta, where she was getting her dance on, doing the Milly Rock and  BlocBoy JB’s ‘Shoot’ dance.

While her bars have always been sharp, Twitter isn’t being too kind to the Brooklyn native’s dance moves. 

Hey, don’t shoot the messenger. See for yourself below and on the flip.

Photo: Getty

lil kim , twitter

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close