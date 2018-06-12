CLOSE
Home > Childish Gambino

Chance The Rapper Surprises HS Graduates With Childish Gambino Performance

Chance The Rapper continues to show and prove he's for the kids

Leave a comment
Chancellor Johnathan Bennett,Chance The Rapper

Source: JLN Photography-WENN / WENN

Since its debut a few weeks back, Childish Gambino’s “This is America” has garnered praise and compliments from fans, peers, and critics alike due to its metaphors and overall message about Amerikkka in 2018.

Chance The Rapper knows just how important Gambino’s art is today and yesterday (June 11) set up an Open Mike Event at the Harold Washington Library Center in Chicago for high school graduates to attend for free. Little did anyone know there was much more to the event than met the eye.

 

Much to the surprise of everyone in attendance Chance had enlisted Childish Gambino for the event and got him to perform his much-revered song for a crowd of young and impressionable minds.

Props to Chance The Rapper for continuing to do what he can to get this generation of youths as woke as can be. If only more of our heroes and celebrities would follow his example.

Photo:

Chance The Rapper , Childish Gambino , hip hop news

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
XXXTentacion Funeral & Fan Memorial
Thousands Attend Public Memorial For XXXTentacion In Florida
06.28.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close