‘XXL’ Reveals Their Freshman Class of 2018

After much debate, research, and head boppin,’ XXL has officially announced their annually anticipated freshman class and of course Hip-Hoppers are both shocked at the selections but at the same time not surprised.

The class of 2018 features some of the most popular and most criticized rappers of the past year including Lil Pump, Trippie Red, Smokepurpp, Ski Mask The Slump God, J.I.D, BlocBoy JB, Stefflon Don, YBN Nahmir, Wifisfuneral, and Lil Skies.

Much to the surprise – and delight – of many, the most notable absence of the 2018 class was that of controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine who for the past year has been the talk of the social media town for his ready to die demeanor and out of pocket attitude. We guess this is what happens when you alienate enough of the industry and the streets in general.

Check out the video of the class of 2018 assembling below and peep their live performance at New York City’s Terminal 5 on July 11th.