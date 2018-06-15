Nasir: Twitter Reacts To Nas’ Kanye West-Produced Album ‘Nasir’

Nas took it back to his birthplace to host a listening party for the unveiling of his latest studio album, Nasir, produced entirely by Kanye West. The Queensbridge veteran was a little late to his own party, but it appears that the patient fans and media in attendance were more than happy with the results.

It was a star-studded affair for Thursday night’s (June 14) event, with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, 2 Chainz, Pusha T, Fabolous, Lala Anthony and several others. Some of radio and media’s best-known personalities chimed in with some of the loftier praise while others gave West props for the production quality. Overall, the consensus is that Nasir delivered on the promise of Nas being blessed with good beats, something that has been a knock on his legendary career.

We’ve collected some of the best responses below and on the following pages. And like with the Kid Cudi and Kanye West project Kids See Ghosts, Nasir is taking its sweet time to get uploaded onto streaming sites so far. No word yet if Nas addressed those pesky domestic abuse allegations, however.

ON MY WAY #NASIR — Nasir Jones (@Nas) June 15, 2018

The fact that the BARS are on fire, should be NO surprise.. He IS @nas (One of the greatest MC’s ever.) #Nasir — DJ CLARK KENT (@DJClarkKent) June 15, 2018

Kanye gave Nas the best beats of his life #NASIR — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) June 15, 2018

The Kids Are Our Future. NASIR out everywhere tomorrow! Executive Produced by @kanyewest #NASIR pic.twitter.com/gpRUBT7FPU — Nasir Jones (@Nas) June 14, 2018

Photo: WENN

