Jay Rock’s ‘Redemption’ Album Is Out Now [STREAM]

Jay Rock has not enjoyed the same level of fanfare in comparison with his Top Dawg Entertainment labelmates, but his third studio album should change things greatly for him. The Watts MC steps up to the plate with Redemption, featuring Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Future, and more.

Redemption features production from Mike WilLL Made It, Hit-Boy, Boi-1Da, Sounwave, Jake One and more. The album opens with “The Bloodiest” and shows Rock in top form with his signature aggressive style. Rock taps Brent Faiyaz for vocal assistance on “For What It’s Worth” and Hykeem Cater gives Rock a heater of a track for “Knock It Off” that serves as one of the album’s early highlights.

Pops and Crooklin provide the backdrop for “OSOM” featuring J. Cole. Rock goes into autobiographical mode while sharing his rise to fame while struggling with his ties to the streets. Cole gives another one of his solid performances, mirroring Rock’s somber tale of battling with the pressures of being a rap star.

The album’s second single, “Win” closes out the album on a stong note on a record with several high marks.

Check out the stream of Redemption below.

—

Photo: Getty