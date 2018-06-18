‘Half & Half’ Actress Rachel True Owes Over $31K On Credit Card Bill

Rachel True, who starred in the hit CW television show Half & Half, and films such as The Craft and Half-Baked, has fallen on tough times according to a new report. The 51-year-old actress owes over $31,000 on an outstanding credit card bill.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Citibank claims the actress — who is now a tarot card reader — has neglected to pay her credit card bill. The lawsuit states Rachel owes a total of $31,630.76 and hasn’t made a payment since late 2015.

Citibank is demanding the full unpaid balance plus other costs.

The outlet makes note of an L.A. Weekly profile from 2017 that looks at True’s latest career move of tarot card reading.

Guess she didn’t see this coming.

