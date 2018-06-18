CLOSE
Home > News

Amanda Seales Dragged On Twitter For Caping For Deadbeat Dads

Maybe her heart was in the right, sympathetic place but she really could have kept those thoughts to herself.

Leave a comment
Essence 11th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Amanda Seales, the former Amanda Diva, got herself on the wrong end of a social media dragging after she chimed in on absent fathers and child support. Twitter users felt Seales poked her nose in other folks’ business and caught some vicious slander on her way out the door.

A Twitter account, @PickMePatrol, did some comment creeping and peeped that Seales had a little something to say about child support over on The Shade Room’s Instagram account.

“Stop bringing the gvt in because you mad it didn’t work out. Stop using your children to further your petty agenda. Stop keeping fathers from their kids because they’re not interested in you. If he is physically and financially present to the best of his abilities, get out your feelings and get into co-parenting,” Seales said in response to a meme that read “Child Support Is For Absent Fathers…Not Failed Relationships.”

Seales had an initial cosign but it just got worse from there and the dragging spilled over from Instagram onto Twitter. We’ve collected some of the chatter below and on the following pages.

Photo: WENN

Amanda Seales , child support

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Freeway “All The Way Live,” Cuban Doll ft. Sukihana “Drug Dealer” & More | Daily Visuals 6.29.18
06.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close