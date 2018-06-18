Amanda Seales Dragged On Twitter For Caping For Deadbeat Dads

Amanda Seales, the former Amanda Diva, got herself on the wrong end of a social media dragging after she chimed in on absent fathers and child support. Twitter users felt Seales poked her nose in other folks’ business and caught some vicious slander on her way out the door.
A Twitter account, @PickMePatrol, did some comment creeping and peeped that Seales had a little something to say about child support over on The Shade Room’s Instagram account.
“Stop bringing the gvt in because you mad it didn’t work out. Stop using your children to further your petty agenda. Stop keeping fathers from their kids because they’re not interested in you. If he is physically and financially present to the best of his abilities, get out your feelings and get into co-parenting,” Seales said in response to a meme that read “Child Support Is For Absent Fathers…Not Failed Relationships.”
Seales had an initial cosign but it just got worse from there and the dragging spilled over from Instagram onto Twitter. We’ve collected some of the chatter below and on the following pages.
—
Photo: WENN