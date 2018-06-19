Suge Knight Not Allowed To Attend Mother’s Funeral

Suge Knight did himself no favors when it comes to seeding goodwill when he was a free man, and it hasn’t been any better since he’s been in jail. The former Death Row exec has not been granted permission to attend his mother’s funeral.

Knight is awaiting trial for murder, thus no get out of jail for a funeral pass.

Reports TMZ:

We spoke to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department who tells us Suge can’t get his hands on a “get out of jail free” card to attend events … even if that event happens to be his own mother’s funeral. As we reported, Maxine Chatman died Sunday.

The reason’s simple … Suge’s an inmate who falls under a category that makes him ineligible to attend funerals — he’s a homicide suspect. Suge’s in jail awaiting trial for murder.

That being said, Suge could file a petition with the court, but we’re told the likelihood of a court going against the Sheriff’s Department is slim.

The run up to Suge’s trial has been filled with drama including lawyers getting fired, lawyers getting arrested for bribery, hospital visits and more.

The fatal hit-and-run Knight was involved in occurred back in 2015.

Rest in Power Maxine Chatman, though.

