Cool & Dre Talk About Working With Jay & Bey’s ‘Everything Is Love’

Much to the surprise of many – and dismay of some – Jay-Z and Beyoncé dropped a surprise duet album this past weekend, Everything Is Love, and in a new interview with Rolling Stone, veteran producers Cool & Dre spoke about how they got involved with the top-secret album, going to Paris with the husband and wife team to lay down tracks, and Jay’s annoyance that he didn’t get certain beats from Cool & Dre back in the day.

“We’ve had a relationship with Jay-Z shit, for 15 years. OG Juan introduced me to Jay shortly after [The Game’s] “Hate It or Love It” was ringing off,” Dre told Rolling Stone. “He told me back in the day: “‘Hate It or Love It,’ I get it, I gotta let that go. But [Ja Rule’s] ‘New York,’ you were supposed to hand deliver that to me. You gotta find a way to get to me.”

Imagine peak Jay-Z spitting bars over those instrumentals? Those songs turned out to be hits on their own, but still. That would’ve been something.

As for how fan favorite cut “713” came about, it seems like Beyoncé was the driving force behind that joint. “‘713″‘ was one of those nights when they were up in our room upstairs,” said Dre. “They loved the hook, they loved the beat. Beyoncé had told Jay, “Yo, we need to do a hardcore love song, like back in the day, when Method Man and Mary J. [Blige] had that hard record together. Jay was like, ‘I know exactly what beat to do this to,’ and pulled this one out the stash.”

