Rhymefest Recalls Walking Out Of Kanye’s Studio Over “Bleached Asshole” Lyric [WATCH]

If there is anyone that knows the difference from new and old Kanye it is Rhymefest. The former collaborator and “Jesus Walks” co-writer explains how The Life Of Pablo was the breaking point between the two.

In a recent appearance on BET’s Rate The Bars segment Che’ made it clear he doesn’t gel with Yeezy’s direction over the past years. When asked to judge the infamous bleaching bars from “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” the Chicago native shared how disappointed he was when he first heard it.

“When I first heard this lyric, I said, ‘Huh, what that mean?’ Whatchu talking ’bout?” he recalled. “And there was another rapper there that I’m not gonna name that was like, ‘Nah, that’s that hot sh*t. Rhymefest just old, he don’t like that. That’s that old school Hip Hop sh*t. He don’t know, he ain’t up.’

The session got a little more tense when the M3 rapper tried to discourage West from using to what he thought was a tasteless verse. “I said, ‘This is not who you are. Who you are is your humanity and vanity have to fight each other.’ If it’s all vanity or all humanity, it don’t work,” he said before reading the lyrics aloud again. “This right here, this was the beginning. And this is when I took an airplane and went home and said, ‘F**k it.’”

Naturally, Rhymefest gave the bars a 0 (out of 5). You can watch the rest of the interview where he debates between old and new Kanye below.

