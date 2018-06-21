Mary J. Blige Finally Single and Free of Grifter Kendu Isaacs

Mary J. Blige is officially a single woman. The R&B singer’s divorce from her husband and former manager Kendu Isaacs has finally been finalized.

No details, yet, though.

Reports TMZ:

A judge signed off Wednesday on her divorce from Martin Isaacs. As we reported … the exes had reached a settlement back in March, but hadn’t hammered out details of their assets split.

They’ve now worked out the specifics … but they’re keeping it all under wraps. The terms are confidential … according to the new docs.

It’s unclear if Martin got his wish list … which included $130k per month in spousal support.

Settling meant avoiding a trial that would surely have gotten ugly.

Son wanted $130,000 a month in spousal support?

Get a job, yo. Yes, we got that same energy for Jesse Williams’ wife, too.

—

Photo: Getty