CLOSE
Home > News

Teyana Taylor’s KTSE Album Was Live Streamed Last Night, Still AWOL

The G.O.O.D. Music artist's latest album was given a sneak peak last night

Leave a comment

Source: Teyana Taylor attending the 2016 VH1 Divas Holiday concert: Unsilent Night at the Kings Theatre in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Featuring: Teyana Taylor Where: New York City, New York, United States When: 02 Dec 2016 Credit: Dan Jackman/WENN.com  

Keeping pace with his G.O.O.D. Friday releases, Kanye West live streamed Teyana Taylor’s album KTSE (Keep The Same Energy) last night (June 21) to build some buzz going into today’s release date (June 22).

For the past few Friday’s Kanye’s been flooding the game with G.O.O.D. Music releases having kicked things off in late May with Pusha T’s Daytona, followed by his own Ye, that led to his duet album with Kid Cudi Kids See Ghosts, which was then trailed by Nas’ Nasir.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé also unexpected release their own duet album out of nowhere but that’s neither here nor there.

No word yet on what time exactly Teyana Taylor’s project will be available to stream but it is sure to be the talk of social media when it does whether it be for better or worse.

Photo: WENN.com

 

hip hop news , Teyana Taylor

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Freeway “All The Way Live,” Cuban Doll ft. Sukihana “Drug Dealer” & More | Daily Visuals 6.29.18
06.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close