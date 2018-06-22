Teyana Taylor’s KTSE Album Was Live Streamed Last Night, Still AWOL

Keeping pace with his G.O.O.D. Friday releases, Kanye West live streamed Teyana Taylor’s album KTSE (Keep The Same Energy) last night (June 21) to build some buzz going into today’s release date (June 22).

For the past few Friday’s Kanye’s been flooding the game with G.O.O.D. Music releases having kicked things off in late May with Pusha T’s Daytona, followed by his own Ye, that led to his duet album with Kid Cudi Kids See Ghosts, which was then trailed by Nas’ Nasir.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé also unexpected release their own duet album out of nowhere but that’s neither here nor there.

No word yet on what time exactly Teyana Taylor’s project will be available to stream but it is sure to be the talk of social media when it does whether it be for better or worse.

More snippet Videos from Last Night #KTSE by @TEYANATAYLOR . I know everyone is mad for album delay so we will keep you a while with bits of videos from the album listening. 🙌🏿🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/mmJlzMIFDb — God's Son (@other_tt) June 22, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com