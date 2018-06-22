Michael Jackson’s Father Joe Jackson Has Terminal Cancer, Hospitalized

Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family and architect of the Jackson 5, has terminal cancer. The 89-year-old has been hospitalized and is reportedly in the last stages.

Reports TMZ:

Family sources tell us, Joe has been battling the illness for some time, but it is at the end stages. We’re told his wife, Katherine, has been at his bedside recently. We’re also told some of Joe’s children and grandchildren have also made the trip to the hospital.

We don’t know how much time Joe has left — doctors have talked to the family — but our sources say the cancer cannot be treated.

Michael Jackson and other members of the family throughout the years have revealed that the elder Jackson was abusive during his time managing the Jackson 5.

We’ll leave it at that.

—

Photo: WENN.com