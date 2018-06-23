Jim Jones “Epitome,” Young Buck “Caption This” & More | Daily Visuals 6.22.18

Earlier this week Jim Jones ran into some bad luck with the law when he got bagged with some toast and controlled substances, but the show must go on and today he keeps his grind moving.

For his clip to “Epitome” Jones starts things off with news coverage of his mother’s house burning down on Christmas and follows that with shots of himself surrounded by prayer candles and using one of them to light a spliff. A superstitious person might feel that act right might’ve jinxed Jones and led to his arrest earlier this week.

Going from Dip Set to G-Unit, Young Buck flaunts the stacks of cash the IRS didn’t get while in a home with two stacked white girls for his visuals to “Caption This.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Wiz Khalifa featuring Gucci Mane, Chief Keef, and more.

JIM JONES – “EPITOME”

YOUNG BUCK – “CAPTION THIS”

WIZ KHALIFA FT. GUCCI MANE – “REAL RICH”

CHIEF KEEF – “PART WAYS”

FIJIMACINTOSH – “METALLIC WITHDRAWALS”

LIL YACHTY FT. UGLY GOD – “BOOM!”

BABYFACE KAEDO – “NO FAKIN’”

PAGE KENNEDY – “MISS YOU”

G HERBO FT. SOUTHSIDE – “SWERVO”

BUMP J – “FOE PHONES”

DON Q – “DON SEASON PT. 2”