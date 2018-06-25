Foxy Brown’s Father Denied Entry Back Into United States By ICE

Foxy Brown is feeling the effects of our country’s absurd immigration policy. Her father was not allowed to return to the United States even though he has lived here for the last 50 years.

On her Instagram, the Brooklyn diva offered her sympathy to the immigrant parents who have recently faced separation from their children. The post featured a photo of a crying toddler at the site of her mother being escorted away.

“This angel’s BABY C’s age❤ I’d literally f***ing DIE, torn apart from my daughter! The atrocity at the border is unspeakable;

subjecting any child to an environment conducive to horror, speaks volumes of this demonic ass world we live in” she stated.

She went on to reveal that her dad was turned away when trying to return to America. “Our trip to Trinidad carnival ended in horror, as immigration stopped my father at the airport and refused him entry back to the U.S., where he’s lived for 50 something years, married in and all 3 of his kids (Inga, Gavin & Anton) were born. Trinidad let him through. U.S. won’t let him back in. It sent chills through my family. We fought like hell, quiet and yes, my father’s still stuck there.”

The “Get Me Home” rapper added that she once supported Donald Trump but now sees error in her ways. “I too, much like Kanye, were [sic] one of the few celebs who didn’t jump on the bandwagon and publicly denounce Trump. Although I did not agree with every action — let me reiterate that [I] did not agree with his actions — I respected the art of the deal, politics aside. Seeing these angels torn from their parents, I knew no longer could I fight this in silence.”

She has since deleted the mention of her father being detained so it is unclear if he is still in Trinidad.

Via Raw Story

—

Photo: WENN.com