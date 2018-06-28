CLOSE
Nike Releases An “Uncle Drew” Inspired Collection [Photos]

Movie inspired lifestyle selections courtesy of Nike.

NIKE KYRIE 4 RED CARPET SNEAKERS

Kyrie Irving is set to make his Hollywood debut this week with Uncle Drew. Nike is releasing a capsule inspired by the film.

NIKE UNCLE DREW COLLECTION

Themed after the movie’s catch phrase (“Get Buckets”) the collection features items that mirrors the clothing worn by the Uncle Drew character. Included in the limited-edition set are hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, joggers, unisex hat and shorts.

This drop coincides with the release of the new Nike Kyrie 4 “Red Carpet” which is kind of fuego.

The collection will be available June 26 at House of Hoops and June 29 on Nike.com. The Nike

4’s are also set for a June 26 release. Uncle Drew stars Tiffany Haddish, Reggie Miller, Chris Webber, Shaquille O’Neal, Nate Robinson and Lisa Leslie. You can view a trailer to the project below.

