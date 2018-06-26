Childish Gambino’s Manager Debunks “This Is America” Plagiarism Chatter

Over the weekend, Childish Gambino found himself on the bad end of plagiarism claims after his massive hit “This Is America” was said to have borrowed elements from a 2016 track. Jase Harley’s “American Pharoah” does bear some similarities, but Gambino’s manager said their track has been in the works since 2015.

“Jamie Foxx talking about This Is America and we found out Donald Glover stole the song today qjajaldmaksmaksm,” @Big_Business_ tweeted Sunday evening (Jun. 24). Other Twitter users chimed in and even Harley himself reportedly thought his track may have inspired Gambino and his team.

Jamie Foxx talking about This Is America and we found out Donald Glover stole the song today qjajaldmaksmaksm — Ahmed/Toronto Akademiks/Every White Blogger (@big_business_) June 25, 2018

Gambino’s manager Fam Udeorji fired off a tweet Monday in frustration that states their side didn’t do the foul and steal Harley’s idea.

“[T]he Internet is a place of no consequences. I hate that Toronto Akademiks/every white blogger can say something as gospel and y’all take it. this song is 3 yrs old, and we have pro tools files to prove it. but f*ck you and your moms, and your future fetuses. stay blessed,” Udeorji wrote.

The artist born Donald Glover has yet to speak on the controversy. Check out the two tracks below and let us know in the comments if you hear any similarities.

