DJ Muggs & MF Doom ft. Freddie Gibbs “Death Wish,” Bodega Bamz “Terror” & More | Daily Visuals 6.26.18

After months of teasing a collaboration DJ Muggs and MF Doom finally released their Freddie Gibbs duet cut “Death Wish” and now we get treated with an animated visual for the track.

Though it would’ve been doper to see the OG Hip-Hop producer alongside the OG MC but the dark ominous animation still perfectly captures the mood for the song and who amongst us doesn’t appreciate an adult cartoon?

Back in the real world Bodega Bamz pay homage to Hip-Hop legend Big Pun, Fat Joe and the Terror Squad in his clip to “Terror.”

Check out the rest of todays drops including work from Chloe & Halle featuring Joey Bada$$, Mad Skillz, and more.

DJ MUGGS & MF DOOM FT. FREDDIE GIBBS – “DEATH WISH”

BODEGA BAMZ – “TERROR”

CHLOE & HALLE FT. JOEY BADA$$ – “HAPPY WITHOUT ME”

MAD SKILLZ – “IN A MINUTE”

TRIZZ FT. KING ISO – “BACKWARDS”

VALEE FT. JEREMIH – “WOMP WOMP”

PROF – “LIGHT WORK”