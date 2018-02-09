MF DOOM Links With Czarface For New LP, Drop “Nautical Depth” Song [LISTEN]

Inpspectah Deck, a longtime member of the Wu-Tang Clan, and Boston underground Hip-Hop duo 7L & Esoteric joined forces in 2013 to form the group Czarface. After a number of acclaimed projects, Czarface announced a joint project with the elusive wordsmith MF DOOM for a new album coming next month.

The new album, Czarface Meets Metal Face!, will drop on March 30, boasting features from Vinnie Paz and Open Mike Eagle in an early announcement. Along with the news, the newly-formed quartet unleashed a new track, “Nautical Depth,” featuring Deck, DOOM, and Esoteric in that order over a moody, head-nodding track.

Doom has joined with Czarface in times past by way of their 2015 album Every Hero Needs A Villian on the track “Ka-Bang.”

Check out Czarface and MF DOOM’s “Nautical Depth” below. Hit this link to pre-order the project.

Photo: Czarface/Get On Down