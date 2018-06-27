AntwonRose: White Cop Charged With Killing Unarmed Black Pittsburgh Boy

East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld was charged with criminal homicide after shooting and killing 17-year-old Black teen Antwon Rose. The incident, which took place on June 19, occurred after Rosfeld approached a vehicle that matched the description of one used in a drive-by shooting but the officer’s account changed dramatically from his earlier reports.

CBS Pittsburgh reports:

According to court records, a charge of criminal homicide has been filed against East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19.

The shooting happened when Rosfeld pulled over a vehicle matching the description of one seen leaving the scene of a drive-by shooting in North Braddock.

With the vehicle stopped, Rosfeld exited his cruiser, drew his weapon and ordered the driver out and to the ground. The driver complied and as Rosfeld turned his attention to the passengers in the vehicle, the person in the front seat got out.

Rosfeld said that person turned his hand toward him and he observed something dark, which he perceived to be a gun. Rosfeld said he took cover behind his cruiser to obtain a better view and fired his weapon. At the same time, the second passenger fled from the vehicle.

Due to various inconsistencies in Rosfeld’s account, including never seeing the alleged weapon, the charge was issued and the officer turned himself in this morning (June 27). Protests and calls for Rosfeld’s ouster were robust in the days after the shooting, culminating into a brief moment of justice for Rose’s family.

Photo: Alleghany County Jail