Career Watch: Ben Simmons & Kendall Jenner Back On, Sharing L.A. Crib

Ben Simmons is once again putting his career and private life on the line after chatter that he and on-again, off-again boo Kendall Jenner are living together in Los Angeles. According to a new report, the pair is living in a swanky pad that costs the pair $25,000 per month.

TMZ reports:

Sources tell us the two have been holing up in a $25k/month rental in L.A. It’s unclear whose name is on the lease, but they’ve both been spotted coming in and out of the ultra modern crib frequently, and we’re told the lease term is for several months.

The 5 bedroom, 6 bath home has a pool and is centrally located near the Grove and trendy Fairfax area, which explains why they’ve been spotted around town so much.

The Aussie hoops star has been linked with Tinashe and Jenner of late, but nothing has been confirmed about his latest rumored romance.

