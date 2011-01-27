Drake Loves Nicki Minaj-Check Out Photos From Their ‘Moment 4 Life’ Video



Nicki Minaj and Drake’s “Moment 4 Life” Music Video drops at 7:54 PM tonight.

Drake talked to MTV News about the video directed by Chris Robinson,

“...It’s a fantasy video…you’ve got a very regal environment, and you’ve got Nicki doing what she does — big outfits, big everything.“

Drizzy also spoke about his co-star and their chemistry,

“I love that girl, man. I’m not gonna lie to you. I love her, so it’s easy. It’s not hard to play romantic.”

Until the video airs tonight, peep pictures courtesy of Derrick G below.