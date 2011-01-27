CLOSE
HomeNews

Drake Loves Nicki Minaj-Check Out Photos From Their ‘Moment 4 Life’ Video

Leave a comment


Nicki Minaj and Drake’s “Moment 4 Life” Music Video drops at 7:54 PM tonight.

Drake talked to MTV News about the video directed by Chris Robinson,

...It’s a fantasy video…you’ve got a very regal environment, and you’ve got Nicki doing what she does — big outfits, big everything.

Drizzy also spoke about  his co-star and their chemistry,

“I love that girl, man. I’m not gonna lie to you. I love her, so it’s easy. It’s not hard to play romantic.”

Until the video airs tonight, peep pictures courtesy of Derrick G below.

chris robinson , Drake Loves Nicki Minaj , lil wayne , Moment 4 Life , Moment 4 life video , MTV News , nicki minaj and drake , young money

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close