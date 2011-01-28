CLOSE
HomeNews

Drake Considering Doing Reggae Album

Leave a comment

Drake may have been influenced by the Jamaican scenery in his “Find Your Love” video so much so that the Young Money rapper is mulling over a possible reggae album.

The emcee was a guest on Canada’s Much Music network where he spoke on a conversation he had about piecing together a reggae project.

He tells Rap City’s T-RexXx,

“I wanna do something for Jamaica, because we are supposed to go out there and record after the European tour…I was like send me some rhythms that are poppin and I’ll see what I can do. He sent me some rhythms that are poppin, so I’ll see what I can do. You never know.”

Drake previously made headlines for mentioning that his raps were sometimes influenced by cartoon character Winnie The Pooh.

 

MORE  HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEOS

Drake Album , Drake Find your love , Drizzy , Drizzy Drake , new drake

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close