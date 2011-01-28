Drake Considering Doing Reggae Album

Drake may have been influenced by the Jamaican scenery in his “Find Your Love” video so much so that the Young Money rapper is mulling over a possible reggae album.

The emcee was a guest on Canada’s Much Music network where he spoke on a conversation he had about piecing together a reggae project.

He tells Rap City’s T-RexXx,

“I wanna do something for Jamaica, because we are supposed to go out there and record after the European tour…I was like send me some rhythms that are poppin and I’ll see what I can do. He sent me some rhythms that are poppin, so I’ll see what I can do. You never know.”

Drake previously made headlines for mentioning that his raps were sometimes influenced by cartoon character Winnie The Pooh.