Feds Want Juelz Santana To Take A Mental Health Evaluation

The feds are concerned about Juelz Santana‘s mental health. While the Dipset rapper battles charges stemming from his arrest for gun possession at Newark Airport, an officer tasked with supervising him has requested an evaluation of his mental health.

In a report from this week on the rapper’s conduct on house arrest, federal pretrial services officer Jennifer Powers said she believes the troubled rapper needs a mental health evaluation and treatment immediately. The officer didn’t say in her report what sparked her worries, but the judge apparently took it so seriously that he OK’d the request the same day.

The officer’s report raises fears that the troubled rapper’s mental state may be unraveling as he prepares to spend his third month under house arrest at his mother’s house.

Back in March, TSA agents said they found a loaded gun and opiates as they screened his carry on luggage as he waited to board a flight to a club appearance in California. He’s been charged with two felonies and faces up to 20 years in prison if the case heads to trial.

Recently, was granted permission to leave his home to perform while out on bail. However, he is only allowed to go on tour if his mother comes along.

