LeBron James Nike Banner Comes Down In Cleveland [VIDEO]

LeBron James secured the bag, and now Cleveland is going to feel a ways for a long time. Case in point, the iconic 10-story banner of King James with his outstretched hands, courtesy of Nike, has come down.

Reports Fox 8 Cleveland:

According to Sherwin-Williams, the banner hanging on the Global Headquarters Wall in downtown Cleveland will start to come down at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Following the removal, Sherwin-Williams said it is evaluating other options for the wall.

James’ agency announced Sunday that he will leave the Cleveland Cavaliers after agreeing to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 2,600-pound banner posted on the Sherwin-Williams Global Headquarters Wall was originally installed in 2014 when James returned to Cleveland from the Miami Heat.

Would you want a reminder that the potential greatest of all time NBA basketball player broke the f*ck out?

Peep video of the removal below. Safe bet the posters removal will probably become a Nike commercial, too.

