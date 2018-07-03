CLOSE
Home > News

LeBron James Nike Banner Comes Down In Cleveland [VIDEO]

It's going down.

Leave a comment
LeBron James Banner Removed From Outside Cleveland Cavaliers' Arena

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

LeBron James secured the bag, and now Cleveland is going to feel a ways for a long time. Case in point, the iconic 10-story banner of King James with his outstretched hands, courtesy of Nike, has come down.

Reports Fox 8 Cleveland:

According to Sherwin-Williams, the banner hanging on the Global Headquarters Wall in downtown Cleveland will start to come down at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Following the removal, Sherwin-Williams said it is evaluating other options for the wall.

James’ agency announced Sunday that he will leave the Cleveland Cavaliers after agreeing to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 2,600-pound banner posted on the Sherwin-Williams Global Headquarters Wall was originally installed in 2014 when James returned to Cleveland from the Miami Heat.

Would you want a reminder that the potential greatest of all time NBA basketball player broke the f*ck out?

Peep video of the removal below. Safe bet the posters removal will probably become a Nike commercial, too.

Photo: Getty

 

Lebron James , nike

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Cozz And Dave In Concert - New York, NY
Troy Ave “Be Careful,” Ralo ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Rain Storm” & More | Daily Visuals 7.2.18
07.02.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close