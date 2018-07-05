Dom Kennedy Drops ‘Addicted To The Underground’ Project [LISTEN]

If anything signifies summertime in Hip-Hop, it would be the music of Dom Kennedy. The West Coast rapper last released a project last November alongside Hit-Boy during the cool months but he’s provided a proper summer soundtrack with his latest project Addicted To The Underground.

Kennedy, 33, has dropped certified warm weather classics over the past 10 years, approaching rhyming with a distinctive slow flow over typically strong production. However, the Leimert Park rhyme slinger has slowed his output down save for the aforementioned Courtesy of Half-A-Mil.

With Addicted To The Underground, Kennedy is back to his usual form with pounding production and straight-to-the-point lyrics that fit the frame of the beat behind him. If it sounds at all familiar to his past works, many fans of his will see that as a good thing and there is a bit more double-time rhyming than heard on past efforts.

Features are sparse as Los Angeles spitter Cuzzy Capone on the opener “Free Breakfast” and the Kushed God Smoke DZA helps out on “Duplex” with Kennedy carrying the load for the remaining seven tracks.

Check out Addicted To The Underground below.

—

Photo: Getty