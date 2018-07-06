Chris Brown Arrested Promptly After Show, Mugshot Is All Struggle

Chris Brown just took another L. The R&B crooner was promptly arrested after a show in…wait for it…Florida.
Of course.
Reports TMZ:
Chris Brown hopped off the stage and into a police cruiser after cops arrested him following a concert in Florida.
Brown had a show at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach Thursday where several officers were waiting in the wings — and when Chris wrapped — he was arrested.
Law enforcement sources tell us Brown was arrested for an outstanding felony arrest warrant in Tampa. The warrant was issued in connection with an alleged attack at a Tampa nightclub last year. Chris was in the DJ booth when he allegedly attacked a photographer.
Chris bailed out a couple hours later for $2,000.
The show goes on.
Welp. Peep his mugshot below.
Photo: Tampa PD