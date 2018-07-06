Chris Brown Arrested Promptly After Show, Mugshot Is All Struggle

Chris Brown just took another L. The R&B crooner was promptly arrested after a show in…wait for it…Florida.

Of course.

Reports TMZ:

Chris Brown hopped off the stage and into a police cruiser after cops arrested him following a concert in Florida.

Brown had a show at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach Thursday where several officers were waiting in the wings — and when Chris wrapped — he was arrested.

Law enforcement sources tell us Brown was arrested for an outstanding felony arrest warrant in Tampa. The warrant was issued in connection with an alleged attack at a Tampa nightclub last year. Chris was in the DJ booth when he allegedly attacked a photographer.

Chris bailed out a couple hours later for $2,000.

The show goes on.

Welp. Peep his mugshot below.

Photo: Tampa PD