Nicki Minaj Feat. Drake “Moment 4 Life” [Official Video]

Nicki Minaj Drops Her Official Video For “Moment 4 Life” on MTV.
Young Money’s Barbie is back with her official video for “Moment 4 Life.”
She’s joined by Drake for this fairy taled theme visual alongside her “fairy godmother.”
Check out Nicki and Drizzy in “Moment 4 Life” below.
MORE HIP-HOP WIRED NEWS AND VIDEOS
Nicki Minaj Talks Young Fans, “If I Had A Daughter I Wouldn’t Want Her Listening To A Nicki Minaj CD”
Wiggin’ Out: Lil Kim V.S. Nicki Minaj, Who Wore It Best?
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED