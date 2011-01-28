CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Feat. Drake “Moment 4 Life” [Official Video]

Nicki Minaj Drops Her Official Video For “Moment 4 Life” on MTV.

Young Money’s Barbie is back with her official video for “Moment 4 Life.”

She’s joined by Drake for this fairy taled theme visual alongside her “fairy godmother.”

Check out Nicki and Drizzy in “Moment 4 Life” below.

 

 

 

