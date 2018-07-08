Jamie Foxx Won’t Face Charges For Alleged Penis Fade

Jamie Foxx is not a reckless penis slapper. At least that’s what the authorities dec idea as he won’t be facing charges for an alleged penis slapping incident back in 2002.

Apparently, the alleged victim took too long to come forward. No pun intended, we swear.

Reports TMZ:

Las Vegas PD tells us … Foxx is in the clear — at least criminally — because the statute of limitations of 3 years has long since run. The case was previously listed as an open investigation. As for a civil suit … nope — the statute of limitations has also run.

We broke the story … the woman accused Foxx of assaulting her 16 years ago at a party at his place, when he tried to get her to perform oral sex on him. She claims she refused … so he slapped her in the face with his penis.

Foxx denied the claims as soon as they were made.

—

Photo: