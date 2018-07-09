Kim Kardashian Drops Thirst Trap PSA For Pineapple Juice & Its “Benefits”

Kim Kardashian has mastered the art of the thirst trap and been dropping them for years now. The better half of Kanye West and mother of three was back to her old self setting traps, this time asking her millions of fans that pineapple juice more than just tastes good when you drink it.

Clad in a white swimsuit and holding a can of what appears to be Dole pineapple juice, Kardashian sat with her legs slightly open on the edge of a marble counter. With the caption reading, “Google the benefits of pineapple juice,” it was pretty obvious Kardashian was promoting the long-touted benefit of the juice making, ahem, certain areas during certain acts taste sweeter.

Or she could be talking about the fruit’s high level of vitamin C, its reported anti-inflammatory benefits, cataract prevention and even prevention against prostate cancer. Who knows?

Photo: WENN