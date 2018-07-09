California Prosecutor Calls Rep. Maxine Waters The C-Word, Asks Why She Hasn’t Been Shot Yet

A California prosecutor is in big trouble after taking to social media to insult Rep. Maxine Waters and Mexican immigrants in separate instances. San Bernardino County Deputy District Attorney Michael Selyem also pondered why anyone hasn’t shot Waters yet in his online attacks.

The San Bernardino County Sun reports:

Deputy District Attorney Michael Selyem, who joined the D.A.’s Office 12 years ago, targeted outspoken U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, former first lady Michelle Obama, Mexican immigrants and the victim of a police shooting in Facebook and Instagram posts labeled by one critic as “hateful rhetoric.”

Of Waters, Selyem said: “Being a loud-mouthed c#nt in the ghetto you would think someone would have shot this bitch by now …”

In an online argument with someone over the police shooting of a civilian, Selyem wrote, “That s—bag got exactly what he deserved. … You reap what you sow. And by the way go f— yourself you liberal s—bag.”

It was unclear which police shooting Selyem was referencing, and whether or not it was an open case in San Bernardino County or had occurred elsewhere.

Selyem also posted a doctored picture of Michelle Obama holding a sign saying, “Trump grabbed my penis.”

The outlet notes that Selyem, 50, is the top attorney for a gang unit in the county. Adding to Selyem’s off-color remarks towards Waters, he also has held some of that same venom towards Mexicans which is notable since many of the gangs his unit investigates are Latino.

